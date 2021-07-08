The provinces of Quebec and British Columbia now have company in offering incentives to car buyers ready to go all-electric with their next new-vehicle purchase. New Brunswick has announced a new incentives program that will send a $5,000 discount VE buyers’ way.

The provincial program became active last week for New Brunswickers who purchase a qualifying electric vehicle (the province relies on Transport Canada's list).

“We committed in our Climate Change Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and this program will help us continue to not only meet, but exceed our emissions targets. The program will make electric vehicles more affordable so that more people can participate in reducing our transportation-related emissions.” - Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman

Financing for the program comes from the Climate Change Fund, and is committed for the next three years, although it will need to be approved each year. The amount approved for the program for the 2021-22 fiscal year is $1.95 million.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: D.Boshouwers A Hyundai Kona Electrique charging

The rebate

New Brunswickers who buy or lease a new all-electric or long-range plug-in hybrid vehicle can receive up to $5,000. For short-range plug-in hybrids, the incentive is $2,500.

In the used market, the rebates are $2,500 for an all-electric pre-owned vehicle or $1,000 for a used PHEV.

“This incentive program will help New Brunswickers purchase an electric vehicle and it will help us meet our target of 20,000 electric vehicles by 2030,’’ said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland.

Combined with the federal government's Zero Emission Vehicle (iZEV) program, the total incentives available to buyers in the province can now reach $10,000.

“We are pleased to partner with the Province of New Brunswick to deliver the Plug-In NB program. As New Brunswickers, we believe the electrification of transportation is key to a sustainable energy future. We are proud to encourage this shift by providing information and advice to our customers while supporting a charging network that enables EV drivers to travel all across New Brunswick.” - Keith Cronkhite, president and CEO of NB Power

Cronkhite, the head of the province’s electric-power provider, said the province already has an extensive charging network with a fast-charging station located about every 63 km on all major highways. There are 196 Level 2 chargers and 87 Level 3 DC fast chargers.

“Today’s announcement is a positive step in the right direction to increase zero-emission vehicles uptake in the province,” said Ian Hatheway, president of the New Brunswick Automobile Dealers’ Association. “The provincial incentive stacked with the federal incentive will certainly help address a key barrier to electric vehicles adoption, which is cost.”

Those who take advantage of the provincial electric vehicle rebate program are also eligible for a rebate of up to $750 for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 home charging station.