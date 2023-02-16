Toronto 2023: 2024 Buick Encore GX Makes Debut

• The 2024 Buick Encore GX got its premiere presentation at the Toronto Auto Show today.

• The SUV is mechanically similar to Chevrolet’s newly updated Trailblazer.

• The updated Encore GX will debut on the market in late spring 2023.

Buick today presented the updated 2024 Encore GX SUV at the 2023 Toronto Auto Show. This was expected especially since we were introduced to the also-updated 2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer just a few days ago, and we know the models share most of their mechanical ingredients.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir

Outside

The new Encore GX gets the honour of being the first Buick to carry the brand’s adjusted logo. That logo adorns an updated front end fitted with narrow headlights and that borrows some design touches from the Wildcat EV concept Buick recently had on display at the Montreal Auto Show.

The new edition also gets larger alloy wheels (19-inch instead of 18-inch), and the back end features both the new logo and BUICK lettering, as well as revised rear lights.

Buick is offering two distinct versions of the 2024 Encore GX, the Sport Touring and, for the first time with this model, an Avenir trim. We’ve seen that more-refined trim already in the Enclave and Envision model offerings.

Photo: Buick 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir - Interior

Inside

No surprise, the interior has been modernized in terms of design but especially in terms of technology. The brand’s self-highly touted new virtual cockpit design makes its North American debut in a model here. The includes a personalizable 8-inch data screen and an 11-inch multimedia touchscreen, angled towards the driver. Both are part of one single, long screen display.

The multimedia system itself has been modified and features a new interface, more personalization options and functions that, Buick says, are more accessible. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration can now be done wirelessly.

The automaker also touts higher-quality interior materials for the seating and other accents throughout the cabin. The two front seats are eight-way power-adjustable. The headrests feature stitched logos. The Sport Touring variant features a standard flat-bottomed sport steering wheel.

Under the hood

Buick ditched the old model’s 1.2L engine and now offers buyers only one option for the new Encore GX. The 1.3L 3-cylinder turbo engine delivers the same output as previously (155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque). Power is managed by a CVT in the FWD models, while choosing the AWD option gets buyers a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The revised 2024 Buick Encore goes into production next month and should start arriving at dealers and in buyers’ driveways in late spring 2023. Pricing will be announced as launch date approaches.