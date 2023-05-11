Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Buick Envision: Chinese Version Seen in Images

Buick's new design signature makes a clear break with the past

Chinese version of 2024 Buick Envision
Chinese version of 2024 Buick Envision
Photo: Buick

•    Images of the 2024 Buick Envision 2024 surfaced online in China.

•    The model adopts the brand's new design language.

•    Buick has been trying to rejuvenate its image, and it seems the new signature succeeds in doing so.

The Buick Envision is getting a refresh this summer… in China. And as is customary there, images of the model have been released in advance by Chinese patent authorities. 

In China, the model is officially called the Envision S. But more importantly, the Chinese SUV is practically the same as the model produced for North America. This means, of course, that the new Envision for China provides a handy sneak preview of the changes that will eventually be made to the model sold here. 

The images were first shown and reported on by the Carscoops outlet. No confirmation has come from Buick.

Fromt the images, we can see that the 2024 Envision carries the brand's new styling language. Known as Pure Design, it has been seen on concepts and also on the Electra E5, the first electric SUV coming from the American automaker. And the difference is striking with the current signature. The headlights are much thinner and higher up, while the front grille is larger and sits lower on the front. 

The rear of white 2024 Buick Envision 2024
The rear of white 2024 Buick Envision 2024
Photo: Buick

At the rear, there are a few changes, but they're less pronounced than at the front. The design of the taillights has been simplified and the new Buick logo can be seen between the taillights. There’s also a demarcation between the upper and lower parts of the tailgate, which adds an interesting effect to the design. 

On board, there should be some changes, but no images of the interior have been released; we'll have to wait for Buick to share photos for that. Mechanically, nothing should change, so the 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder is still expected back under the hood. 

Obviously, all of this is yet to be confirmed, but it's great to see the new Buick product signature. For the first time since the brand has made it its mission to rejuvenate its image, we can say that it is succeeding with panache with this new styling language.

White 2024 Buick Envision
White 2024 Buick Envision
Photo: Buick

