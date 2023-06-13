2024 Buick Envision: Super Cruise Comes Aboard

Buick lifted the veil on the 2024 Envision this morning, at least in part. The SUV has been updated both inside and out, notably integrating Super Cruise technology.

For the first time, Buick owners will have the opportunity to experience Super Cruise, the autonomous driving system operationalg on over 644,000 km of roads in the USA and Canada.

The all-new 2024 Buick Envision Photo: Buick

Super Cruise is a General Motors driver assistance system. It uses GPS, LIDAT (a remote sensing technology that uses laser light to measure the distance to an object) and sensors to monitor the road and the vehicle's environment. It can control steering, acceleration, braking and even direction changes on some freeways, without drivers having to touch the steering wheel.

However, drivers must always remain attentive and ready to regain control if necessary.

The 2024 Envision, the third of five new or fully revised models Buick plans to launch by next year, features an exterior design inspired by the Wildcat EV2. The vehicle comes with a new front grille and new front bumper, as well as the brand's new logo, which will be proudly placed atop the hood.

We'll know more about the new 2024 Envision very soon, with new partial unveilings ahead of the model launch.