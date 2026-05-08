General Motors (GM) is navigating a new hurdle with its 2026 Cadillac Optiq. The automaker is addressing reports of abnormal braking behavior at low speeds by the luxury electric SUV. It’s the kind of issue, related strictly to software and not to any mechanical failing, that highlights the growing complexity of software-dependent machines.

It’s worth mentioning that GM is not issuing a recall of the Optiq, reasoning that because the fix does not require replacing mechanical parts, none is needed. That may reflect a changing attitude on the part of carmakers when it comes to issues related purely to software glitches. For the most part, those have indeed usually led to official recalls, even if the sole fix was a software update, sometimes of the over-the-air kind. Not so here.

Instead, the automaker has released a service bulletin calling for a reprogramming of the brake module. The step is in vivid contrast with an earlier 2024 recall of another Cadillac EV, which saw 2023 and 2024 Cadillac Lyriqs recalled over a software-related ABS glitch that involved no mechanical defects.

The problem

The problem involves the vehicle’s brake system control module. In certain scenarios, the Optiq has difficulty correctly identifying the surface it is traveling on. Specifically, when the vehicle moves from a smooth surface to rough or uneven pavement at low speeds, its software connected to the braking system misinterprets the road conditions.

That miscalculation can cause the anti-lock braking system (ABS) to engage when it shouldn't. Because the primary function of ABS is to prevent wheel lock-up by momentarily releasing brake pressure, its unnecessary activation leads to a noticeable reduction in braking force and an inconsistent pedal response for the driver.

| Photo: Cadillac

Not a mechanical failure

GM stresses that there is no physical defect or weakness in the braking components themselves; the brake pads, rotors and calipers are functioning perfectly. The issue lies entirely within the digital “brain” that adjusts the braking response to changing surface conditions.

The solution

GM is offering two paths for 2026 Optiq owners to resolve the issue. Drivers can visit a dealership for a manual reprogramming, or opt for an over-the-air (OTA) update.

Either way, the reprogramming process is expected to take around 30 minutes. The update will be applied to both vehicles already in customer hands and units currently sitting in dealer inventory.