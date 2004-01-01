Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Canadian Production of Cadillac Lyriq Starts in August

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Cadillac Canada gave a state of the union address to a gathering of Canadian media late last week, which centered on the upcoming Lyriq EV, not surprisingly, but also on the schedule for the launch of the Escalade V performance SUV and the progress of the Ultra Cruise Level 3 autonomous drive system, coming to a Cadillac near you in the near-future.

Lyriq
This is Cadillac’s opening salvo in its long-announced, ambitious drive to become an all-electric brand by 2030. We’ve seen the images and heard the specs, and according to Cadillac close to 2,000 Canadian buyers have already committed to at least making a reservation on the model. The automaker will start taking official orders for the Lyriq as of May 19, and we’ll see then how many of those potential buyers will turn into actual ones.

Cadillac confirmed that we will first see the RWD-configuration Lyriq offered in the market, with the AWD variants coming to market early in 2023. Interested buyers will be able to get a close-up online look at the Lyriq once it shows up in the flesh at the Cadillac Live studio in the next few weeks.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Cadillac Escalade-V
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Escalade-V

Escalade-V
We’ve also seen some images of the future Escalade-V performance variant of the brand’s largest SUV, but technical details are still being kept under wraps. But that will change with the official unveiling of the model on May 11.

Super Cruise… to Ultra Cruise
In addition to the much-touted Ultium EV-dedicated platform that will underpin the Lyriq and all any number of other future EVs across General Motors’ brands, another innovation the luxury automaker has been pushing in recent years is of course the Super Cruise autonomous-drive system. That Level 2 self-driving technology is already in use in several Cadillac models and will migrate to other GM brands as well, but already Cadillac is working on its follow-up, the Ultra Cruise system, which will deliver Level 3 self-driving capability. According to the automaker, that means between 85 and 90 percent of driving can be done without human intervention.

At the same time, Cadillac confirmed that it will start to deliver over the air updates to Super Cruise systems already in use in the coming months. One benefit of that, at least for owners of 2021 Escalades with the feature, is that the system can then be used not just on most divided highways in North America, but many non-divided highways as well.

Cadillac dealership
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac dealership

EV ready
One other point Cadillac touched on in its presentation is the state of its dealers’ ongoing transition to electric mobility readiness. You may recall that as part of its electric-by-2030 plan, the automaker is requiring that its dealerships invest in making their facilities equipped for electric vehicle sales, charging and service. Dealers can opt out of that plan, but in doing so they will no longer be Cadillac dealers. According to spokespersons for the brand, only four of its Canadian network of dealers chose not to invest in electrification-readiness.

You May Also Like

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Version Presented, Pricing Announced

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Production Version Presented, Pricing...

Cadillac today unveiled the production version of the Lyriq, the first electric SUV in the company’s history. The luxury automaker company also announced the...

Cadillac Officially Unveils the Lyriq

Cadillac Officially Unveils the Lyriq

After much teasing, Cadillac has finally unveiled its first all-electric vehicle. Although the Lyriq SUV won't be ready for market for another two years, we ...

Top 30 Models Expected in 2022-2023: The Electric Vehicles

Top 30 Models Expected in 2022-2023: The Electric Vehicles

Auto123 makes its choices of the 30 most anticipated models that will be arriving in Canada in 2022-2023. Today, 10 notable electric-powered vehicles to come...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
Leaked Images Show New GR Corolla Ahead of To...
Article
Jean-Marc Leclerc announcing Honda Canada new investment in Alliston
Honda Canada Announces $1.38 Billion Investme...
Article
Kia EV6
Canadians Bought More EVs in 2021, But Not at...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 