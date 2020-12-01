Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Cadillac Previews Celestiq All-Electric Sedan at CES

Cadillac is preparing a whole series of all-electric vehicles. The Lyriq SUV has already been presented, and now at the 2021 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) being broadcast out of Las Vegas, General Motors' luxury division has just given a preview of its future flagship sedan, to be called the Celestiq.

Information is still sketchy, however, this being little more than a preview. We can make out from the  video released today that the model seeks to deliver a high level of elegance. There are several stylistic elements in common with the Lyriq SUV, notably the height of the lights and the roof, which seems to be composed of a glass unit made of four panels that can be individually adjusted for more or less transparency.

The front end’s signature is also quite similar to that of the Lyriq, especially in regards to the headlights.

Cadillac Celestiq prototype, headlight, grille
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq prototype, headlight, grille

On board, today’s reveal shows a full-size screen for the instrument cluster and multimedia system. Mood lighting, as well as another screen for adjusting other functions, including roof lighting, also asppear to be present.

Mechanically, Cadillac didn't tell us much, but we know that the car will use GM's Ultium battery technology, also set to power the Lyriq as well as GMC’s Hummer EV. The Celestiq will be equipped with a four-wheel steering system, as well as all-wheel drive, no doubt attained via the presence of two engines, one in front and one in back.

Cadillac has already confirmed that the Celestiq is heading for production. That said, patience is in order: the Lyriq is not expected until 2022, which could mean a 2023 debut for the sedan.

Cadillac Celestiq prototype, rear light
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq prototype, rear light
Cadillac Celestiq prototype, nameplate
Photo: Cadillac
Cadillac Celestiq prototype, nameplate

