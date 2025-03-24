Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Could Turn Electric

• The CT4 and CT5 sedans could become all-electric models when they are next renewed.

Among General Motors’ brands, the Cadillac luxury marque has the largest number of electric vehicles. For the moment, the models offered are all SUVs aside from the ultra-high-end Celestiq sedan, which retails for over $350,000 CAD.

However, that could change in the coming years. GM Authority reports that Cadillac doesn’t intend to offer a new generation of the CT4 and CT5 sedans with gasoline engines.

It’s worth noting that sales of both models were down in 2025. The brand's best sellers right now are the Escalade and then the electric Lyriq SUV. And despite the stutters we’re currently seeing on the EV market, the brand maintains that 30 to 35 percent of its sales in 2025 will be of all-electrics.

That might sound ambitious, but keep in mind that Cadillac’s EV model range is growing quickly with the Escalade IQ and Optiq debuting this year and the Vistiq hot on their tails.

That Cadillac is considering switching the CT4 and CT5 to all-electric when they are renewed is thus credible as an idea. GM Authority cites “sources familiar with the matter” to support its reporting.

It’s also believed the two models will change slightly, particularly growing a little in size. The future CT4 would take the dimensions of the current CT5, which in turn would grow to the size of the defunct CT6.

GM hasn’t commented on this, so we’re in the realm of conjecture. But it will be worth watching.