We’ve known since last October that Cadillac was pulling the plug on the CT4 sedan, this even as it went ahead with work on a new generation of the larger CT5. The automaker has now made it known it will stop taking orders on the CT4 this month, more specifically during the week of April 20th. Production of the model will end towards the end of June, and the CT4, after just the one generation of existence, will be no more.

Cadillac’s move encompasses the CT4-V and CT4-V Blackwing variants as well.

Currently, Cadillac produces the CT4 at its Lansing Grand Rapids assembly plant. Once that winds up in June, it’s expected that the plant will use the available capacity to produce the planned new Buick sedan and next-gen Chevrolet Camaro we reported on a few days ago.

A short lifespan

The CT4 set out as the replacement of the ATS for the 2020 model-year. Sales never hit any great heights, but that didn’t dissuade Cadillac from offering the car in several different trims – Luxury, Sport and Premium Luxury – as well as in the two performance variations.

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing | Photo: Cadillac

The standard engine for the CT4 is a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo, good for 237 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, working with an 8-speed auto transmission. The Premium Luxury can be fitted with a 2.7L turbocharged 4-cylinder with output of 310 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque obtained via a 10-speed auto transmission. All-wheel drive is available across the model range.

The CT4-V, meanwhile, comes standard with the 2.7L engine, with power rated slightly higher at 335 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can get their V with rear-wheel drive if they so wish. Or, they can go for the CT4-V Blackwing, which uses a 3.6L V6 delivering 473 hp and 445 lb-ft of torque in a RWD format with either a 6-speed manual box or a 10-speed auto.

As mentioned, Cadillac remains committed to the CT5 for another generation, and that is expected to include V and V Blackwing variants as well.