Cadillac Putting Dolby Atmos in 2026 EV Lineup

Dolby Laboratories and General Motors announced what they’re calling a major advancement in the in-car sound experience: Dolby Atmos will be available on all 2026 Cadillac electric vehicles.

This new technology will thus equip the 2026 Escalade IQ and IQL, Lyriq and Lyriq-V, Optiq, Vistiq and other EVs. Some 2025 Cadillac vehicles will also receive an over-the-air software update to integrate Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos: Immersive sound like never before

Dolby Atmos redefines how music is created and perceived. Unlike traditional audio systems, this technology immerses the listener in the heart of the sound, revealing every detail with new clarity and depth. For music lovers, this means sound fidelity that’s more faithful to the artists' original vision.

“Whether you are listening to music to pass the time on a long commute or sharing a special moment on a family road trip, music has the power to transform mundane moments into something remarkable,” explains John Couling, Senior VP of Entertainment at Dolby. “Cadillac’s lineup of Dolby Atmos equipped vehicles is re-imagining the driving experience.”

A Cadillac innovation

The integration of Dolby Atmos fits in with Cadillac's DNA, a big strand of which is innovation. According to John Cockburn, Chief Engineer at Cadillac, the company is “taking audio to new heights by ensuring the music experience stays true to the artist’s original vision, delivering a sound experience that makes consumers feel like they are in the music studio with them.”

Growing demand for exceptional sound quality

Cadillac's focus comes in an era where motorists spend more time than ever on the road. Americans travel by vehicle more than 3 trillion km each year, which stimulates demand for quality entertainment experiences.

Moreover, a recent study conducted by Dolby reveals that 90 percent of music streaming platform subscribers consider audio quality an essential criterion, with more than half claiming it’s an indispensable element.

Easy access to music in Dolby Atmos

Good news for music lovers: 93 percent of the artists in the 2024 Billboard Top 100 already produce their music in Dolby Atmos. Which means that the technology coming to every Cadillac EV for 2026 will be exploitable to its full potential, or very close to it.