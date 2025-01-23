• The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V is presented.

Cadillac is expanding the Lyriq electric SUV model range with the introduction of a performance-focused V model for the 2026 model-year.

We’ve already seen the V formula applied to other models in the luxury brand's range, notably with the CT4-V and CT5-V and the Escalade-V. And like those variants, the Lyriq-V benefits from a more powerful powertrain, distinctive design elements and cutting-edge technologies. The goal here? To add a performance dimension to the electric vehicle experience.

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V, rear | Photo: Cadillac

Powertrain and performance of the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V

The Lyriq-V is powered by a twin-engine configuration generating an estimated 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. That's roughly 115 more horsepower than the current all-wheel drive version, while torque rises significantly, from 450 to 640 lb-ft. This increase enables the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in less than 3.3 seconds in Velocity Max mode.

Beyond the boost in raw power, the Lyriq-V delivers improvements in driving dynamics. The suspension has been calibrated to offer sportier handling, while the high-performance braking system ensures increased stopping power and greater endurance.

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V, in profile | Photo: Cadillac

Design of the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V

The Lyriq-V boasts a sporty look, distinguished by specific 22-inch aluminum wheels, a front bumper incorporating wider air intakes and gloss black V-shaped accents.

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V, interior | Photo: Cadillac

A refined, technological interior

The interior of the Lyriq-V takes the luxury and technology elements of the Lyriq, while adding touches exclusive to the V version. Leather sports seats with contrasting stitching and carbon-fibre interior trim provide a sporty touch, while the 33-inch curved LED screen and 19-speaker AKG audio system offer an immersive experience. Cadillac's Super Cruise system will also be included in this version.

Canadian pricing for the 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V will go on sale early next year. Pricing and range details will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V, three-quarters front | Photo: Cadillac

The 2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V, charging port | Photo: Cadillac