The Cadillac Lyriq, the first all-electric model to launch under the Cadillac luxury brand, is about to make its debut. So far, the company has provided us with some technical information about what the single-motor version will offer.

Now we know what the all-wheel drive variant will suggest in terms of power. Equipped with two motors, the Lyriq will deliver a whopping 500 hp. Cadillac shared the info on its Instagram account yesterday during a Q&A session.

The rear-wheel drive version of the electric SUV is going to offer 340 hp, which is already pretty wholesome. With two motors, of course, it's possible to boost that quite a bit. In the process, it allows Cadillac to have better munitions in its arms race with rivals - Audi's e-tron S, for example, offers 469 hp while the BMW iX xDrive50 model is good for 516.

Browse cars for sale available near you

There is a trade-off here, of course, and the AWD configuration does entail a loss in terms of range. While the two-wheel drive variant promises 502 km, ww can expect something around 450 km with the all-wheel drive version - assuming, of course, that the same components are used.

Be sure to come back to us in the next few days for more information on the different versions that will be offered with the Lyriq. In fact, our colleague Benoît Charette is going to be at the model's launch in June and will have a full report for us.