Cadillac Recalls Nearly 25,000 Lyriq EVs Over Brake Issue

Cadillac is recalling 24,172 Lyriq electric SUVs due to a problem with the electronic brake control module software. The problem may result in a loss of braking power.

A total of 21,469 units are being recalled in the U.S., and 2,703 in Canada.

Only all-wheel-drive variants are affected, and of course we're talking about the two model-years on the market, 2023 and 2024.

With regard to the problem, General Motors (GM) has stated that in rare circumstances, during certain braking manoeuvres on dry surfaces and at speeds below 40 km/h, the anti-lock braking system (ABS) of the vehicles targeted by the campaign can become over-reactive.

In this case, if the ABS system activates incorrectly and a specific sequence of wheel movements occurs, the vehicle will continue to release braking pressure, which could lead to a reduction in stopping force or even render the brakes inoperative.

The fault came to light at the beginning of the year, after two minor incidents resulting from an alleged loss of braking power were reported. Extensive analysis and technical testing followed, culminating in an investigation on May 31. This concluded that the problem, which can only occur in very rare circumstances, was linked to a software fault in the vehicle's electronic brake control module.

The good news is that the repair will consist of a software update that will be sent directly to vehicles over the air. Owners can also visit a Cadillac dealer to have the update performed.

GM is not aware of any injuries or fatalities related to this problem. Only three incident reports have been filed. The company is clearly acting out of an abundance of caution.

The downside is that the Cadillac Lyriq has already been the subject of several recalls since its launch in 2022, including one for a seatbelt bracket that may have been improperly welded, and another for insufficient insulation of the electric motor wires that could lead to a loss of power.

In short, the kind of problem we often see with a new product.