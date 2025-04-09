General Motors’ luxury division Cadillac will cease production of the gas-engine XT6 at the end of 2025. The SUV is currently assembled at GM's Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, which also builds the compact XT5, which will survive for at least one more year.

Spring Hill pivoting from ICE to electric

The electric shift is advancing apace particularly at that Spring Hill plant, which also assembles the all-electric Cadillac Lyriq and all-new Vistiq SUVs.

The XT5 will continue to be manufactured there until the end of 2026, marking a gradual transition from internal combustion engines to electric.

Cadillac's deliberate strategy

Cadillac was keen to clarify that the cancellation of the gas-engine XT6 is not in any way related to the new U.S. tariffs imposed on imported vehicles. Rather, it is a planned strategy to align the brand with its electric ambitions.

"Cadillac has launched six new products in less than a year that embody the future of the brand. We will continue to adjust our lineup to ensure growth in key luxury segments," the manufacturer said in a press release.

The Cadillac Lyriq, assembled at Cadillac's Spring Hill plant in Tennessee | Photo: Cadillac

After the XT4, the XT6

Recall that the compact XT4 SUV was withdrawn earlier this year, illustrating a clear desire to make way for a range of electric vehicles.

GM adjusts its priorities

In parallel, General Motors is increasing production of its full-size pickup trucks at its Indiana plant. Those vehicles are also currently produced in Mexico and Canada.

That move illustrates how GM continues to rely on ICE models in certain segments and under certain banners, even as the Cadillac division marches on electrification.

Cadillac looks to the future

The end of the gasoline-powered Cadillac XT6 confirms that the era of the luxury internal combustion SUV is drawing to a close at Cadillac. The manufacturer is now relying on models like the Lyriq, Optiq, and Vistiq to attract an upscale clientele focused on electric mobility.

If you had your eye on the XT6, you have until the end of 2025 to acquire one.