The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will be priced starting at $159,899 in Canada when it comes to market here. That’s the MSRP for the two “base” models of each of the two trims that make up the offering, the Luxury and the Sport.

To that, customers will have to add $2,500 CAD in transport and preparation fees.

The Luxury 2 and Sport 2 trims of the big EV, meanwhile, get an MSRP of $179,999 CAD.

We do not yet have exact details regarding the features of each of those trims for Canada. We do know the model is settling in at the top of the electric-model range hierarchy, with all the luxury and opulence that implies. The difference between the two trims, Sport and Luxury, lies not in the equipment includes but in certain visual and comfort features.

Range for the Cadillac Escalade IQ should be in excess of 700 km, about what we’re seeing in other models of similar weight produced by General Motors, notably the Chevrolet Silverado EV. Total output is given as 680 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque (that’s in Normal mode; in Velocity Max mode those numbers climb to 750 and 785, respectively). 0-97 km/h is possible in under five seconds.

Towing capacity for the electric SUV is given as 8,000 lb or 3,828 kg.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ, frunk | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Cargo capacity of the Escalade IQ is 670 litres behind the third-row seats. Note that a longer-wheelbase variant is planned, though it won’t debut until later.

Note as well that there’s a frunk (front trunk, but officially called e-Trunk in Cadillac parlance), and it is quite large, offering 345 litres of storage space.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ is expected to start arriving at Cadillac dealers by the end of the year.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ pricing in Canada (in MSRP)

- 2025 Escalade IQ Luxury 1 - $159,899

- 2025 Escalade IQ Luxury 2 - $179,999

- 2025 Escalade IQ Sport 1 - $159,899

- 2025 Escalade IQ Sport 2 - $179,999