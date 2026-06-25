Cadillac Could Bring Back XT6 a Year After Killing It

In an era of whiplash-inducing changes roiling the auto industry, what was wise decision-making just a year ago may seem like a mistake today. Case in point: General Motors may be preparing an automotive about-face. Only a year after Cadillac axed the three-row XT6 from its North American lineup at the end of the 2025 model-year, there’s serious speculation the premium family hauler is already being considered for a next-generation comeback.

According to a report by GM Authority, the abrupt shift in strategy comes down to market realities that GM could no longer ignore. Recall that Cadillac originally retired the gas-powered XT6 after just one generation to make room for the all-electric Cadillac Vistiq. But not long after, EV adoption rates cooled in North America. Cadillac, recognizing that its new lineup of electric SUVs weren’t going to be able to grab quite so much of the market as hoped, found itself staring at a glaring hole in its lineup where there should be an XT6-sized, ICE-powered model.

Right now, in other words, Cadillac has no dedicated gas-engine three-row crossover to bridge the space between the smaller XT5 and the flagship, truck-based Escalade.

| Photo: Auto123

Familiar bones with new power

If a second-generation XT6 receives the official green light for a projected 2028 launch, it will not use a brand-new architecture. Instead, sources indicated to GM Authority that GM will rework the previous model's transverse C1 platform. While this platform is older in terms of its design, using it would allow Cadillac to bring the vehicle to market quickly and affordably. Production would likely return to GM’s Spring Hill assembly plant in Tennessee, alongside the XT5.

There would be changes, of course. To remain viable through the end of the decade, the reborn SUV would completely discard its old 3.6L V6 and base 2.0L turbo engines. Instead, Cadillac would have to update its propulsion strategy to satisfy premium buyers.

Potential Next-Gen XT6 powertrains reportedly under consideration include an updated 2.0L Turbo with self-charging Hybrid system, and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) architecture derived from overseas models.

With federal EV tax credits gone in the U.S. and a broader corporate push toward plug-in hybrids expected by 2027, an electrified powertrain is highly probable. Observers note that GM already sells a plug-in hybrid variant of the smaller XT5 in China, meaning a PHEV or self-charging hybrid setup could easily be adapted for the North American XT6 to maximize fuel efficiency.

The luxury market dictates pragmatism

Beyond the powertrain updates, a new XT6 would inherit Cadillac’s latest curved interior displays and hands-free driving technologies to properly match the visual flash of the electric Vistiq.

For now, GM executives are following the usual playbook and refraining from commenting on “future product plans”, reviving a gas- or hybrid-powered three-row crossover appears to be a highly pragmatic move in an era where EV-shy luxury buyers continue to demonstrate an interest in the format.