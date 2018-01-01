For the moment, the CT6 is the only model to make use of Cadillac’s Super Cruise autonomous driving technology. But General Motors announced this week that use of the system will be expanded to other vehicles produced by the automotive giant. Starting in 2020, all Cadillac vehicles will integrate Super Cruise, followed by other GM models.

When activated, the Super Cruise system takes over steering of the car and frees up the driver from having to continually intervene. Reaction from those who have tried it has been pretty positive – check out our review of the 2018 CTS, which goes into the system’s working at some length. As well, next week we’ll putting the system through its paces at a special event being put on by Cadillac in Quebec. Stay tuned…

Cadillac will be integrating the system across its product line starting in 2020, but beyond that General Motors will be including it in Chevrolet, Buick and GMC models as well. We don’t for the moment know which models will be the first to benefit from Super Cruise.

Photo: Cadillac Super Cruise system

Cadillac also announced that it intends to introduce, by 2023, a new high-volume crossover SUV that will feature V2X technology. This system will allow vehicles to communicate with nearby infrastructure for real-time updates on traffic, construction and road conditions.

The concept of a vehicle that can largely drive itself and be in contact with systems established by government organizations is on the verge of becoming reality, whether you like that idea or not.

Yesterday’s sci-fi is tomorrow’s reality.

Here's a video in which Cadillac introduces its Super Cruise system: