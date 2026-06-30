Cadillac is preparing to temporarily shelve its longest-running crossover, according to a new report.

Production of the first generation of the gas-engine-powered Cadillac XT5 is scheduled to wind down in late 2026. According to GM Authority, North American buyers will not see a 2027 model-year XT5.

That doesn’t signal the end for the compact SUV, however. General Motors is planning a new, fully redesigned second-generation model for the 2028 model-year. It’s set to enter production in the third quarter of 2027, and it will ride on an updated iteration of GM’s familiar C1 platform.

Spring Hill plans

In the meantime, though, the XT5 thus gets a one-year hiatus, and part of the reason for that is that Cadillac will pause production at GM’s Spring Hill Assembly plant in Tennessee, which builds the XT5, for a nine-month period as it retools the facility under the aegis of a $275 million investment.

Just days ago, recall, we reported that there’s now a real expectation that GM will reverse course on the recently abandoned XT6 gas-engine SUV and bring it back, and that it could assemble the new iteration at the Spring Hill plant.

In general terms, that Spring Hill factory upgrade will pave the way for a more diversified vehicle rollout. Alongside the next-generation XT5, and potentially the reborn XT6, the facility will assemble the ICE-powered Chevrolet Blazer, which is getting a revision for 2027, as well as a trio of all-electric Cadillacs, the Lyriq, Lyriq-V and Vistiq.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Shifting plans

While Cadillac long made much of its goal of attaining an all-electric lineup by 2030, shifting buyer habits have prompted the automaker to swing back to investments in combustion. The overhauled XT5 is expected to borrow heavily from the second-generation model already on sale in China, which features an advanced plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

When it returns, the modernized luxury crossover will also sport Cadillac's latest signature design language and a heavily overhauled interior.