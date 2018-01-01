Planning a road trip in Canada this summer? You’re not alone. A new poll conducted by the Léger Marketing firm shows that as restrictions slowly ease with the improving pandemic situation, Canadians are more eager than ever to hit the road. Close to half of respondents to the firm’s survey, conducted on behalf of Toyota Canada, said they plan to head out by car on a road trip longer than a day or two at some point this summer. The 49 percent figure represents an increase of almost 10 percent over last year.

To a certain extent this is to be expected, given that flying to other countries for leisure is still either not possible, risky or strongly discouraged. It’s only natural then that many Canadians itching for a break from work and from their home are looking to travel to vacation spots by vehicle.

The survey also found that more than 8 in 10 (84 percent) Canadians plan to stick closer to home than in pre-pandemic years. 42 percent of Canadians planning a road trip intend to venture beyond their home province; and 35 percent of respondents planning a road trip say they won’t venture more than 4-6 hours away from home.

What that means in very rough terms is that you can draw circles around the main urban centres of Canada, and within those circles is where a large percentage of road trippers and vacationers will find themselves – and each other. To really get away, in other words, Canadian motorists will have to be ready to drive some distance.

The survey also indicates that most Canadians are remaining cautious and say they will continue to follow distancing and other safety guidelines, even as the percentage of vaccinated people climbs higher and higher by the day. Three-quarters (75 percent) of those planning a road trip say they will continue to wear a mask in public as an added safety measure. Over three-quarters of Canadians (76 percent) plan on travelling with members of their household only, while nearly eight in ten (79 percent) will travel with three or less people in their vehicles.

Stephen Beatty, Vice-President Corporate at Toyota Canada: