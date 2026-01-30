Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ottawa Signs Deal with South Korea to Build EVs within Canada… Potentially

| Photo: Hyundai
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectTecnic
Derek Boshouwers
 Industry Minister Mélanie Joly today announced a forum on industrial collaboration between the two countries.

Ottawa has signed a deal with South Korea that could see Korean automakers build EVs within Canada. 

Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly today announced the creation of a forum on industrial collaboration between Canada and South Korea. The goals will be to create opportunities to assemble electric vehicles on Canadian soil and to generally increase the presence of Korean automakers here.

Canada's Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly with her South Korean counterpart, Jung-Kwan Kim
Canada's Federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly with her South Korean counterpart, Jung-Kwan Kim | Photo: Facebook / Mélanie Joly

Vehicles made by Korean automakers, notably Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, all part of the Hyundai Group), accounted for 12 percent of all vehicles sold in Canada in 2024. Obviously, the Korean government and its country’s automakers will be looking to increase that market share. Minister Joly iterated that the forum and new deals that arise from it will help further develop the Canadian auto manufacturing sector.

For now, however, the announcement was accompanied by no details, including any timelines on when and where Korean automakers might actually set up shop in Canada. None currently builds any vehicles here, and vehicles built by Hyundai and Kia at their U.S. plants face stiff retaliatory tariffs when imported into Canada. In some cases, carmakers have stopped the importation of those models into Canada for varying lengths of time.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 5 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 