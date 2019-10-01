Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Big jump in sales of EVs in Canada since start of incentives program

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The effect of the Canadian government’s new EV incentives program was fairly easy to predict, but it took a few months of data before we could confirm it. Sales of electric vehicles in Canada have soared since May 1st, the day the federal program took effect. The data announced today by the federal government doesn’t tell the full story, of course, but it shows a clear trend.

Federal transport minister Marc Garneau was happy to announce that over 14,000 eligible vehicles were bought or leased over the past three months under the program. According to the government, this translates into an estimated drop of 36,000 tons of greenhouse-gas emissions annually, or 429,000 tons over the expected lifespan of these vehicles.

We would have liked to know the precise increase in sales of electric vehicles for the period of May 1-July 31 for this year in comparison with the same period last year. Instead, the government announcement refers to the sales increase over the first six months of the year compared to the corresponding period in 2018; that increase sits at 30%.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

As always it’s important to keep things in the proper perspective when it comes to EVs. Overall, zero-emissions vehicles still represent only 3% of total vehicle sales in Canada. Last year it was 2%.

Slowly but surely, as they say.

Minister Garneau had this to say about the sales results:

"The time to act on climate change is now. Over the past three months, the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles program have made it easier for Canadians to be part of the solution to climate change while reducing their daily driving costs. Our Government is proud of the progress made in such a short amount of time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and it continues to work towards a cleaner future for Canadians."

- Marc Garneau, federal Minister of Transport

Photo: D.Boshouwers

It’s worth recalling that Canada has given itself concrete targets when it comes to sales of zero-emissions vehicles. One of those is that by 2025, 10% of new light-duty vehicles sold in the country must be emissions-free. By 2030 that has to rise to 30%, and by 2040 it must hit 100%.

As of this moment, there are 25 models from 15 different manufacturers eligible for discounts under the new iZEV federal incentives program.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

You May Also Like

Discount Program for Electrical Vehicles: Federal Government Makes it Official

Discount Program for Electrical Vehicles: Federal Governm...

The Government of Canada has launched its new incentives program for electric vehicles. The iZEV program enters into effect on May 1, 2019 and will provide d...

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

The question of the continued relevance or utility of government incentives designed to encourage consumers to choose electric vehicles comes up regularly, a...

Montreal to Get North America's First Polestar Dealership

Montreal to Get North America's First Polestar Dealership

Auto123 this week attended the Canadian presentation of the Polestar 2 EV, at which it was announced the first Polestar dealership in North America will be l...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
VW Details Updates for the 2022 Volkswagen Ti...
Article
2021 Ford Bronco
Check out the 200 accessories for the Ford Br...
Article
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs an Electrifying Sound
Hans Zimmer Giving BMW’s EVs ...
Video
Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 