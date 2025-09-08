U.S. tech firm Cerence AI is partnering with Microsoft to develop an intelligent voice assistant for vehicles that integrates Microsoft 365 Copilot. The goal: to allow drivers and passengers to work on the go, while reducing driver distraction.

The announcement was made today at the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich.

The car becomes a mobile office

As automakers compete to transform their vehicles into connected spaces, Cerence is taking a new step. The integration of Microsoft 365 Copilot aims to meet a dual demand: increasing mobile productivity and ensuring driver safety.

Vehicles thus become secure workspaces where it will be possible to manage calendars, draft messages or access Teams, Outlook and OneNote, simply by using your voice—without ever taking your eyes off the road or your hands off the wheel.

| Photo: Cerence

A secure and integrated platform

The assistant is based on the Cerence xUI platform and is aimed at both drivers and passengers. It is designed in collaboration with automakers and corporate IT teams to ensure a high level of data security. Thanks to the integration of Microsoft Intune, professional information will remain protected and compliant with each company's standards.

An adaptive and contextual AI

The Cerence voice assistant stands out for its adaptability. It recognizes whether the user is driving, parked or in an autonomous vehicle. It can anticipate needs, suggesting routes based on the user's agenda, learning preferences over time, or interrupting a conversation when a moment of silence is requested.

A strategic partnership with Microsoft

This announcement builds on an existing collaboration between Cerence and Microsoft. Since 2024, the two companies have been working together to integrate ChatGPT into the infotainment systems of manufacturers like Renault, Volkswagen, Audi and Škoda, via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services.

A battle for control of the in-car experience

The market for automotive voice assistants is increasingly attracting tech giants. Google, Apple and Amazon have already invested heavily in connected ecosystems, while players like SoundHound AI and Harman are developing their own solutions.

Faced with this competition, Cerence is leveraging its exclusive expertise in the automotive sector and its close partnerships with manufacturers to offer a more integrated, secure and personalized experience.

A complicating factor: Cerence is suing Apple

A few days before this announcement, Cerence filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple in a U.S. federal court. The company accuses Apple of using some of its technologies, particularly in voice recognition and voice command, without authorization.

Deployment and outlook

Cerence states that its conversational AI technology is already integrated into more than 525 million vehicles worldwide. Mercedes-Benz uses it to enhance its MBUX voice assistant, while Chinese manufacturer BYD is adopting it as part of its European expansion.