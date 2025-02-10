Chevrolet Reportedly Shelving Gas-Powered Blazer SUV

Since the arrival of the electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer, the company has been marketing two models in parallel – the new EV alongside the gas-powered variant. That cohabitation appears to be coming to an end. According to GM Authority, which scrutinizes everything that goes on within the General Motors empire, the gasoline-powered Blazer will be withdrawn from the market after 2025.

Both Blazers are built at the same plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The company would like to manufacture only electric models there, which would entail cutting out the gasoline-powered Blazer. The version of the Blazer sold in China, which is longer and has three rows, would not be affected by the move.

For the moment, that move has not been confirmed, mind you. Car and Driver contacted Chevrolet for comment, but a company spokesman declined to do so.

If the report is true, buyers have until the end of the year to buy an ICE Blazer.

GM Authority further reports that this is just the beginning of an attrition process for General Motors as it cleans house in its offerings of gas-fed SUVs. GM Authority has previously reported that GM plans to axe the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 SUVs.

Though with the current upheaval in the U.S. due to the incoming administration’s stance towards electric vehicles, any decisions regarding ICE model lineups have to be subject to change, and then more change. GM may want to offer gasoline-powered solutions to its consumers a little longer.