The gas-engine new Dodge Charger Sixpack will arrive in dealerships “by summer 2025”, according to Stellantis. The auto giant made the announcement at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in New Orleans, without specifying an exact date. Which means we can probably expect to see it on the road by June or so.

La Dodge Charger Sixpack coupé 2025 | Photo: Dodge

An ICE alternative to the Charger Daytona

The Sixpack will of course complement the new electric Dodge Charger Daytona, which has just arrived in dealerships.

Both models were unveiled in March 2024, but priority was then given to the electric version, initially scheduled for last summer. The launch of the performance EV was later delayed, part of an eventful year for the brand and its parent company, marked in particular by the sudden departure of former Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

A Hurricane engine for performance enthusiasts

Dodge has yet to reveal all the details of the Charger Sixpack, but we do know it will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0L in-line 6-cylinder engine. Two power levels will be offered: 420 and 550 hp. Like the Charger Daytona, it will be available in 2- and 4-door versions, with all-wheel drive as an option. Whether this new model will be able to burn rubber as efficiently as its predecessors remains to be seen.

La Dodge Charger Sixpack coupé 2025, arrière | Photo: Dodge

As Dodge struggles, Stellantis seeks to reassure dealers

The announcement of the Dodge Charger Sixpack comes at a time when Stellantis is trying to reassure its dealers in the face of falling Dodge sales in 2024. Other group brands, such as Jeep, Ram and Chrysler, have also seen worrying declines. Dealers publicly criticized Carlos Tavares for the “rapid deterioration” of these iconic brands.

Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales for Stellantis, was keen to ease tensions: “We recognize that consistency is what our dealers are seeking from us. Following a challenging 2024, we told dealers—directly—that we will be consistent and focus on gaining their trust, especially when it comes to our products, our pricing, and our incentives.”