The 2025 model-year will be the last for the gas-engine 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models, as Porsche prepares their electric replacements.

In Europe, Porsche has already withdrawn the gasoline-powered versions of the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman from its range, due to new safety and cybersecurity regulations for on-board computers. The gasoline-powered Macan SUV was also pulled, for the same reason.

Specifically, new cars sold in Europe have to be equipped with certain driving aids as of July 2024, so as of now. Porsche could have updated these models, but the automaker deemed the costs not worth it, given plans to retire them in favour of electric variants.

Only the Spyder RS and GT4 RS variants continue to be offered in Europe, thanks to a low-volume exemption.

Porsche 718 Boxster | Photo: D.Heyman

Time is running out

For those elsewhere who want a gasoline-powered model, time is running out. Albrecht Reimold, Porsche's head of production, told Automobilwoche that production of the gasoline-powered Boxster and Cayman will end in the middle of next year for the rest of the world.

As mentioned, Porsche is moving ahead with all-electric replacements for those models.

The Macan SUV (gasoline-powered) has the same fate awaiting it. Porsche has long said the ICE model would cohabit with the Macan EV, now on the market, but we didn't know for how long. In the end, the gasoline-powered Macan's last year will be 2026. Reimold added that by mid-2026, Porsche will be "fully committed" to the Macan’s electric successor.

For Porsche, sales will certainly be affected in the short term. A significant increase is expected before the end of production of the gasoline variants after 2025. In 2023, Porsche sold just over 20,000 units of the 718 models, and more than 87,000 of the Macan.

After 2025, it will up to Porsche to convince fans of the 718 models to take the leap to electric powertrains. That may be less of a challenge when it comes to the Macan EV.