General Motors has presented the updated 2027 Chevrolet Bolt. You may recall, the American giant announced in April 2023 that it would end the production and sale of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV.

Its withdrawal from the catalogue caused a surprisingly intense reaction among North American EV consumers, and so even as headwinds blow in the EV sector, General Motors is bringing the Bolt back.

The marketing strategy has been revised. Only one model will be offered, and it will simply be called the Bolt – even though it’s adapted essentially from the former Bolt EUV.

Chevrolet Bolt LT 2027 | Photo: Chevrolet

2027 Chevrolet Bolt – What's New?

The model has also been updated technically and technologically. Among the notable new features is the integration of a new 65-kWh LFP battery. It’s produced by an external supplier, though General Motors declined to specify its origin.

The new equipment gives the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt a slight increase in range compared to the old 2023 Bolt EUV. GM announces a range of 410 km is announced, whereas the Bolt EUV could travel up to 397 km (the Bolt EV boasted a range of 417 km).

It should be noted that the 2027 Bolt develops 210 hp, slightly more than the 200 generated by the previous iteration. Additionally, it has a NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port and offers the option of one-pedal driving.

Design of the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt

Aesthetically, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt is almost identical to the previous generation of the model (in its EUV form). The front end has been slightly redesigned, while at the rear, the taillights have been reworked.

A modernized interior

Inside, the designers took advantage of the sales hiatus to modernize the cabin. There’s now an 11.3-inch touchscreen with Google built-in technology - and, it’s worth noting, the system is not compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. In front of the driver sits an 11-inch digital instrument cluster.

The comfort of the front seats has reportedly been improved.

The Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance system is available with the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt.

A New RS Version

Not only is GM reintroducing a model appreciated by customers, but the manufacturer is also adding an RS version of the 2027 Bolt. This version is distinguished by its RS badges, 17-inch gloss black wheels, gloss black grille and standard roof rails, among other features.

2027 Chevrolet Bolt – Canadian pricing

In Canada, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt has a starting price of $39,999 ($43,470 with fees), making it the least expensive electric vehicle in the manufacturer's portfolio. The RS trim starts at $42,599 ($46,235 with fees).

The first units of the new 2027 Chevrolet Bolt are expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships in the first quarter of next year.

