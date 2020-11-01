Chevrolet has sold over 100,000 all-electric Bolts since its introduction in 2017, including 13,000 units in Canada; the little car represents quite a success story for the automaker. For 2022, in addition to upgrading the Bolt we already know, Chevrolet is adding a new variant derived from it, the Bolt EUV, for Electric Utility Vehicle.

At first glance, these two vehicles look virtually identical. Buy GM assures us that no exterior sheet metal parts are shared between the two vehicles.

The more-generous proportions of the Bolt EUV

Not surprisingly, the Bolt EUV offers a little more space and is aimed more at small families. The styling is also that of a small SUV. Here are a few numbers that give a good idea of the size difference between the two models.

... 2022 Bolt EV 2022 Bolt EUV Wheelbase 2600 mm 2675 mm Length 4145 mm 4306 mm Width 1765 mm 1770 mm Height 1611 mm 1616 mm Track 1501 mm 1511 mm

The EUV version thus has a longer wheelbase and overall length, which translates into a little more space for the occupants. The EUV version is also slightly heavier at 1,681 kg versus 1,646 for the regular Bolt, which also retains slightly more cargo space at 470 liters and 1,640 (lowered seats) versus 462 liters and 1,611 (lowered seats) for the EUV version.

Photo: Chevrolet 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, profile

With its slightly heavier weight, the EUV version concedes a few kilometres of range to the regular Bolt: the latter still offers 417 for 2022, while the EUV delivers 402, which is not significantly less.

The Bolt EUV is also be the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer the optional Super Cruise, a hands-free driver assistance system.

Redesigned interior

Inside, both vehicles feature new dashboards, controls and seats that Chevrolet promises are more comfortable.

Both models feature a 10.2-inch colour touchscreen and integrated climate controls. The infotainment screen features a real-time display, with more data available on the 8-inch configurable color indicator cluster.

There’s also a new concept of electronic shifting using pull and push buttons. For increased regenerative braking, there's even a new one-pedal drive button that keeps the system active between driving cycles.

You also get a new flat-bottomed sport steering wheel that incorporates the regenerative braking paddle. Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats are available on select models, as well as a power panoramic sunroof for the Bolt EUV.

Photo: Chevrolet 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, interior

Well-connected

Connectivity technologies include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, as well as wireless phone charging, which is standard on the Bolt EUV, and an available integrated 4G LTE internet space. Users can browse a list of available applications such as Alexa, Spotify, The Weather Channel and many others, and install them on the infotainment system.

With Alexa, drivers can use simple voice commands such as play music, get directions, make calls, listen to audiobooks, control your smart home, access tens of thousands of Alexa skills and much more - just ask, and Alexa will respond.

Photo: Chevrolet 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, three-quarters rear

Recharging

Chevrolet offers a new two-stage charging cable as standard on the Bolt EUV and available on the Bolt EV. It features an interchangeable plug that allows you to plug into a regular 120-volt outlet for Level 1 charging and a 240-volt outlet for Level 2 charging up to 7.2 kW. For faster charging speed, both vehicles are now capable of 11-kW Level 2 charging, but separate Level 2 charging equipment (not included and requiring professional installation) is required.

In addition, the standard DC fast charging capability allows the Bolt EV to charge up to 160 km in 30 minutes and 154 km for the Bolt EUV. A 65-kWh lithium-ion battery enables the Bolt EV to deliver GM's estimated range of up to 417 km on a full charge. With the Bolt EUV, GM's estimated range is up to 402 km on a full charge. The engine still delivers 200 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque.

Realistic pricing for the Bolts

The starting price for both vehicles is lower than that of the 2021 Bolt E - the 2022 Bolt EV starts at $40,348 while the 2022 Bolt EUV starts at $42,348 before federal and provincial incentives. Both will be available at dealerships this summer. This price includes freight and prep, $100 a/c tax and dealership fees. Both models are eligible for the $5,000 federal discount, and B.C. and Quebec residents are eligible for their respective provincial government incentive.