2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition - Logo Photo: Chevrolet

• The Chevrolet Camaro will bow out after the year 2024.

• According to Chevrolet, this would not be the end of the Camaro name within the family.

• To mark the end of the gas-powered Camaro, a collector's edition will be offered for 2024.

It’s been known for a while that Chevrolet Camaro is coming to the end of its run. Born in 1967, the muscle car will soon retire for a second time. And this time it’s for good, at least in its current combustion-engine form.

Chevrolet has now confirmed that the Camaro, now on its sixth generation, will be retired after the 2024 model-year. To mark the occasion, Chevrolet will offer a limited version called Collector's Edition.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro Collector's Edition - Badging, door Photo: Chevrolet

In its announcement, the company did say the Camaro name will still be used in racing series where versions of the model are used. This is the case for NHRA drag racing and NASCAR stock car series.

But that's not all.

Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet said that “While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro’s story.” What turn that story takes from here is anyone’s guess; the only sure thing is that the Camaro as we know ends after 2024.

The company made clear that production of the coupe will cease in January 2024. That means production will be more limited for that final year.

As for the collector's version, Chevrolet only delivered a few minor details. It will actually be a package to be offered with the RS, SS and ZL1 versions, for the 2024 vintage. The company also said to expect references to the development of the first-generation Camaro, including a tribute to the program's code name: Panther.

It will be possible to reserve this model starting next summer, at least in the U.S. We'll have to see if the collector's model will be sold in Canada. We will update this news when we have the information.