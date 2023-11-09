On the eve of the 60th anniversary of its most iconic model, Ford announces the return of the California Special package for the 2024 Mustang. Priced at $2,595 CAD, it’s available with GT versions of the Mustang, in either coupe or convertible configuration, and with the 6-speed manual gearbox or 10-speed auto transmission.

The new 2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Edition Photo: Ford

What immediately catches the eye with this package are the blue exterior accents. The effect is unmistakable, Ford having placed them on the wheels and on the air intakes in the nostrils, which encircle a new grille with horizontal slats. The model's headlights are ringed in black as well, while black and blues stripes are visible at the bottom of the flanks, at door level.

“The original California Special package was geared toward California’s optimistic and carefree driving culture. We’re refocusing on those elements for the 2024 Mustang GT California Special… Rave Blue is such a distinct and exciting colour, it really does make the California Special stand out not only from other Mustang models, but from previous California Special models.” - Joe Bellino, Mustang brand manager.

The package is available with two 19-inch wheel options. The Carbonized Gray wheels come standard with a GT/CS (Rave Blue) logo, while the optional Performance Package wheels feature a machined surface and Rave Blue segments. The 5.0L engine logo on the front fenders and the (GT) version logo at the rear are rimmed in black and blue.

Interior of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Edition Photo: Ford

Inside, there are… more blue accents. The seats are upholstered in perforated Navy Pier and Ebony Black leather. Two-tone contrast stitching with Raptor Blue and Metallic Gray threads extends to the dashboard and doors. The same stitching is also available for the steering wheel and centre console. A California Special IP logo and carpets featuring the letters GT/CS complete the interior modifications.

The 2024 Mustang GT California Special will be presented on November 16 during the day of the Los Angeles Auto Show devoted to product presentations. We'll be there to take a closer look at the model.

Consumers wishing to build their own version can already do so on the manufacturer's Canadian site. Here's a way to forget the winter that's just around the corner.

Profile of 2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Edition Photo: Ford