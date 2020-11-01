Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Free Level 2 Charging Station with a Chevrolet Bolt EV, EUV

Chevrolet Canada has made a significant announcement aimed at potential buyers who are considering the new Bolt EV or its new, larger sibling, the Bolt EUV. The automaker will provide a Level 2 (home) charging station free of charge for eligible customers who purchase or lease either of the models, reports Automotive News Canada.

For buyers who already have a charging station at home, or don't want one, Chevrolet will offer a $750 FLO public charging credit.

The new Charged By Chevrolet program gives eligible customers access to faster home charging by offering the new available dual-level charging cable. It comes standard with the 2022 Bolt EUV and will soon be available with the purchase of the 2022 Bolt EV. The automaker did not specify the price of the option with the smaller Bolt.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The advantage with this charging cord is that owners can plug it directly into the 240-volt outlet at home, eliminating the need for a stand-alone charging station.

“We understand the ability to conveniently charge at home or on the go plays heavily into a customer’s decision to purchase an EV and we’re providing the access to solutions to simplify the EV experience for all Canadians… This is another step to make EV ownership easier and more accessible to everyone.”

- Laura Pacey, brand director of Chevrolet Canada

With the dual-level cord, the 2022 Bolt EV recovers up to 41 km of hour per hour of charging; in the case of the EUV, 40 km can be recovered each hour.

Since its debut in 2017, global sales of the Bolt EV have exceeded 100,000 units, with more than 13,000 of those sold in Canada.

Chevrolet Bolt EV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Chevrolet Bolt EV

