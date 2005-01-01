Chevrolet reserves the Cavalier moniker for North America

The rumor mill is back in full swing as Chevrolet filed a name registration application with the U.S. Intellectual Property Office. The name in question: Cavalier.

As you may recall, the Cavalier was a very popular car within the Chevrolet family, the model being marketed between 1982 and 2005. Is the brand preparing the return of the model? That would be a big surprise considering that its successor, the Cruze (after the Cobalt), was recently sacrificed.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

However, to name a new electric model, or even a possible self-driving vehicle, the idea of using the Cavalier name would be far from bad, especially since the return of certain model names that were once used is quite fashionable these days.

The CarBuzz website discovered the move by Chevrolet last August. This does not mean that a new product named Cavalier is about to show up, however, as General Motors (GM) made reservations for the name in September 2015 and March 2019.

It is customary for a manufacturer to do this. And only time will tell if this time it's because a model is planned. In August 2021, for example, Acura retained the name Integra. We know what happened next.