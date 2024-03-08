Sales of 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Resume

• Chevrolet restarts sales of the 2024 Blazer EV and reduces pricing on it.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV launched at the end of 2023, but its market debut didn't go as planned, the primary glitch being software issues that forced the company to suspend sales indefinitely.

In particular, problems with the multimedia system and its functions, as well as with vehicle charging, were reported by early adopters.

See: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV First Drive: To the Power of Three (Eventually)

See: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS Debut Pushed Back to Spring 2024

Interior of 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Photo: Chevrolet

Today, Chevrolet is restarting sales of the model after major updates to address the problems that had surfaced.

Chevrolet says it is confident that the improvements "will address the concerns expressed by some early owners." The company also promises to learn from all this and transfer "the lessons learned to other products in the GM range."

Some of the improvements include multicolored mood lighting that can be customized, new graphics on the driver information screen, with a display of battery percentage.

Prices slashed

The company has also revised the price range of its model, particularly for the LT and RS versions. These variants were already eligible for a federal discount through the iZEV program ($5,000), as well as discounts offered in British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, as well as the Yukon and Northwest Territories. But for Quebec residents in particular, the RS variant now qualifies for the provincial rebate of $7,000.

Here are the model's newly announced prices in Canada:

- Blazer EV 2LT AWD. $60,370 (previously $63,370)

- Blazer EV RS AWD $67,370 (previously $73,370)

- Blazer EV RS RWD $67,370 (previously $73,370)

Note that prices include shipping and preparation, a $100 a/c tax and dealer fees of up to $699. But because the MSRP has dropped below $65,000, the RS model is now eligible in Quebec, despite the price shown here being over $65,000, the limit currently set by the government program.