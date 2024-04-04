The 2024 Silverado EV electric pickup has been a long time coming, but in Chevrolet's telling, its market debut is just around the corner. The automaker provided new information about the pickup yesterday and confirmed that the first units will be delivered to customers around the middle of this year.

Chevrolet also had good news to announce concerning the range of the RST version, which jumps to 708 km. That of the 4WT (Work Truck) version will remain at 724 km.



The lineup-topping RST model receives a rather comprehensive equipment list including rear steerable wheels, as well as the Multi-Flex tailgate, which, combined with the Multi-Flex wall (between the cab and the box), increases load capacity from 5 feet, 11 inches to 10 feet, 10 inches in length.

There will be other versions of course, including the 4WT and the 3WT. The latter will start at $74,699. This differs from the first price announced last year, which was $52,448. We'll have to see if that lower price was/is meant for other WT variants that could be offered under the 3WT model, for example an 1WT or 2WT.

The RST variant is priced at $117,499, before transport and preparation costs, luxury tax and sales tax.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV WT | Photo: Chevrolet

Here's a quick reminder of the features proposed by each of the WT and RST variants.

3WT and 4WT versions (offered to fleets, but also for retail sale):

- Up to 724 km range with the 4WT version

- 515 and 510 hp (4WT and 3WT), and 600 lb-ft of torque

- Towing capacity of 12,500 lb (3WT)

- 1750-lb load capacity (3WT)

- 11-inch colour touchscreen

- Front trunk, or frunk

- Six 120-volt outlets

- Trailer and peripheral vision camera system

- Adaptive cruise control

RST First Edition: