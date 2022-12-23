Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A student imagines the future electric Corvette

We don't know yet what the electric Corvette will look like Automotive columnist: , Updated:

  • A student imagines the design of the future electric Corvette as part of his art study project.
  • The design is inspired by the seventh generation of the model, the one that preceded the current mid-engine version.
  • The Chevrolet Corvette will become a hybrid first, then electric.

We know that the electric Corvette will land on our roads in the next few years. A hybrid variant will even precede it. In its case, we can imagine that it will be very similar to the one currently on the market, the C8.

As for the electric variant, we don't really know what it will look like. A design student decided to imagine what the electric Corvette could look like. Xusheng Zhao is passionate about the model, especially the last generation that took advantage of a front-engine configuration, the C7. Thus, his design is inspired by this proposal.

During a graduation preview party at the ArtCenter in Pasadena, California, the design student had this to say about his study:

"Maybe it's that the C8 Corvette's mid-rear drivetrain is more suited to the track? But I like the front-engine C7 and its looks, proportions, and potential for a large front trunk. That inspired me for this design."

The creation of his model and sketch was done as part of his senior project.

Regarding the design, he said the electric motor could fit under the hood, but so low that it would leave plenty of room for a trunk, above it. He described the car as an electric GT, plain and simple.

"If you're in California and you want to go to Big Bear and ride your board, you can just put it in the car and go. You're driving a car that looks great on the outside and is very practical at the same time. It's so practical that you can do everything with it."

You must admit, there's something catchy about its design.

How do you see the design of the future electric Corvette?

 

De proposal for a future Corvette EV
Photo: Xusheng Zhao through AutoWeek
De proposal for a future Corvette EV
De proposal for a future Corvette EV
Photo: Xusheng Zhao through AutoWeek
De proposal for a future Corvette EV

