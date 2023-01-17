Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Convertible

• Chevrolet introduces the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the first hybrid version in the model's history.

• With its 6.2L V8 engine and electric input, the powertrain’s combined output is 655 hp.

• It takes all of 2.5 seconds to reach 97 km/h from a stop.

• The 2024 Corvette E-Ray will cost $128,798 CAD.

We knew it was coming, and now it's here – at least, online it is. Chevrolet today unveiled the details of the first hybrid version of the Corvette in history. The 2024 Corvette E-Ray offers a more economical solution at the pump, but also more beastliness on the road.

In fact, it has all the tools to compete with the Z06 performance version of the Corvette.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - Steering wheel

Its capabilities are a combination of the regular model's 6.2L V8 engine and an electric motor that sits up front to provide all-wheel drive. The V8 alone offers 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, while the electric unit pitches in 160 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque. Combined output is 655 hp, 15 less than the Z06 variant.

The 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission handles the linkage to the wheels. Chevrolet estimates that the Corvette E-Ray takes just 2.5 seconds to reach 60 mph (97 km/h), which is 0.1 seconds faster than the Z06.

Other relevant facts provided by Chevrolet include:

- The electric powertrain is powered by a 1.9-kWh battery that sits between the driver and passenger.

- The motor in front is surprisingly compact.

- A stealth mode allows the car to start silently.

- The Corvette E-Ray can run in full electric mode up to 70 km/h, with enough power and a driver who takes it easy on the throttle.

- Charge+ mode ensures that the battery charge is kept as high as possible to ensure maximum power when needed.

Photo: Chevrolet 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray - Seating

Design-wise, the Corvette E-Ray benefits from the same greater width (by 3.6 inches) as the Z06, and its bodywork is very similar. Its 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are the same size as the Z06's. The tires are not the same, however.

Aluminum wheels are standard while carbon-fibre wheels are optional.

The E-Ray also benefits from a magnetic suspension, as well as carbon-ceramic brakes with the Z07 performance package. As for weight, the coupe carries 408 lb more than the regular version, the convertible 389 lb more.

The only thing missing from the information provided today has to with fuel consumption. No matter how much we may say that this is not important with a performance car and that it is not a concern for owners, it will still be interesting to see what the difference will be with the other versions.

As for the price, it will cost $128,798 CAD to obtain the 2024 Corvette E-Ray.

Of course, we'll have more information to share with you once we've tested it.