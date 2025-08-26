Corvette Z06, ZR1 Recalled Due to Fuel Leak, Fire Risk

Chevrolet is recalling two newer versions of its Corvette, the Z06 and ZR1 performance variants, due to a fuel leak problem that, due to its location, could increase the risk of fire.

According to documents submitted to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, the recall campaign encompasses all 2023-2025 Z06 cars and 2025-2026 ZR1 variants.

The problem

A General Motors (GM) spokesperson confirmed the recall to Road & Track and stated that it involved “an excessive fuel leakage issue during refueling”.

The NHTSA explains that the fuel can spill onto the left radiator, potentially causing a fire.

“This is a rare occurrence, and malfunctioning filling station pumps appear to be a contributing factor. The safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we’re working to remedy this matter as quickly as possible,” GM’s spokesperson said.

The solution

Sales of the model are currently suspended, but a solution should soon be available to address the problem, after which sales could resume. GM is reportedly considering installing a shield to divert any spilled fuel away from potential ignition sources.

The number of affected vehicles varies from one model-year to the next. The figures are yet to be confirmed. The Corvette Blogger outlet states that for the 2023 and 2024 models, 16,052 units of the Z06 are targeted. Production for the 2025 and 2026 editions is currently 9,234. For the ZR1 model, only a few hundred units are targeted.

Note that regular versions of the Corvette are not affected, as the radiator configuration is different than in the Z06 and ZR1 models.