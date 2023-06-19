• Images of the next Chevrolet Equinox for China preview what to expect in North America.

In China, when a future model is to be homologated, images must be shared on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. In this way, it's possible to see in advance what's coming to dealerships over the next few months.

Of course, the vehicles on offer in China are often different from those here, so we don't always have a clear idea of what to expect. However, in some cases, it does give us an excellent idea. Such is the case with the images of the next-generation Chevrolet Equinox that have been released.

Design of 2025 Chevrolet Equinox Photo: Chevrolet

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox, previewed

The new and revised edition of the SUV destined for the Chinese market gives us a good idea of the North American version to come; it’s expected to arrive for the 2025 model-year. A comparison shows that some of the aesthetic elements seen on early versions being tested here are identical to those seen on the Chinese production version just shown. These include the headlamps, grille design and hood contours.

At the rear, the position of the parking lights and windshield wiper are also similar, if not identical.

The current-generation Chevrolet Equinox was introduced in 2017 as a 2018 model. For 2024, the spotlight will shine mostly on the new EV variant, likely to make its debut in the coming months. The gas-powered edition of the revised Equinox is expected to be unveiled later, probably as a 2025 vintage.

As for the dimensions of the next Chevrolet Equinox, data shared for the Chinese model allow us to make a few comparisons with the current model. The wheelbase gains 5 mm (2,725 mm to 2,730 mm), but the vehicle is only one mm longer (4653 mm vs. 4652 mm). The biggest change is in width, with the new generation set to be 1902 mm, or 59 mm more than the current version (1843 mm).

White 2025 Chevrolet Equinox Photo: Chevrolet

All this remains to be confirmed, of course. It also remains to be seen whether Chevrolet will be sticking to the strategy of a single powertrain, i.e. the 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder that currently serves the SUV.

Beyond all that, what we can see is an Equinox with elegant lines, which should place it favourably in its class in this respect.