Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chevrolet Has Produced its Last Impala

Last Thursday, the very last Chevrolet Impala rolled off GM’s assembly line. For those under a certain age, this represents little more than the demise of a model that wasn’t selling. For those with a longer memory, however, it’s a sad day in the history of the automobile. We’re bidding adieu to a nameplate that’s been with us since 1958.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

1956 Chevrolet Impala concept
Photo: Chevrolet
1956 Chevrolet Impala concept

The last Impala, decked in red, will go to an actual customer and not to General Motors’ private collections. Hard not to feel from that that even the manufacturer seems indifferent to the model – the last unit produced should by all rights have found itself in a museum.

In recent years the Impala was assembled in General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck plant, alongside the Cadillac CT6. Production of that model also came to an end this February.

Though two years ago its survival was seriously in question, the plant will be getting an infusion of $2.2 billion for a refit that will allow it to produce electric SUVs and pickups and even the Origin self-driving vehicle unveiled by GM’s Cruise division this past January. That brand will be the company’s first to devote itself entirely to zero-emission vehicles.

The decision to axe the Impala can be easily understood by looking at a few numbers. Last year Chevrolet sold just fewer than 45,000 units of the car; in comparison, in 2007 it had moved 311,128 units, of a version that was in every way inferior to the current edition. Go back further in time, and you see that in the 1960s the company was moving over a million units of the Impala every year.

How the mighty have fallen in the age of the SUV.

1979 Chevrolet Impala
Photo: Chevrolet
1979 Chevrolet Impala

You May Also Like

Production of the 2020 Corvette reduced by 20%?

Production of the 2020 Corvette reduced by 20%?

Production of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette could be reduced by 20%. The rumoured move would be another consequence of the UAW strike that affected General Mot...

Say Goodbye: Buick Regal Latest Sedan to Get the Axe

Say Goodbye: Buick Regal Latest Sedan to Get the Axe

Buick has confirmed that it is eliminating the Regal sedan as of 2021, meaning that as of then the American carmaker becomes a purely crossover-SUV brand. Th...

2020 Corvettes Sold for Under $80,000 Will be Money-Losers for GM

2020 Corvettes Sold for Under $80,000 Will be Money-Loser...

A source at GM confided to Motor Trend that every 2020 Corvette the company sells at under $80,000 USD will be a money-loser for the firm. It’s a bit that GM...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Alfa Romeo Tonale concept
Production of the Alfa Romeo Tonale to Begin ...
Article
Vancouver Auto Show Still On Despite Coronavi...
Article
2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Kia Seltos First Drive: The Magic Formula?
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
150 Accessories for the Ford Bronco
150 Accessories for the Ford ...
Video
Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels Versions of Tesla Cybertruck Coming for Christmas!
Remote-Controlled Hot Wheels ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 