Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Intimidator auctioned for charity

Built at General Motors' Oshawa, Ontario plant as a tribute to the late NASCAR racing legend Dale Earnhardt, this special edition Monte Carlo sport coupe will be sold to the highest bidder at the Toronto Classic Car Auction this weekend at the International Centre in Mississauga, April 13-15. A portion of the proceeds raised by the sale of this car will be donated to Toronto's SickKids® Hospital by luxury car specialist, Segal Motorcar Company and event host, Collector Car Productions, for the hospital's new urgent care unit.
 
2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Intimidator (Photo: CCP Auctions)

The sixth-generation 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 'Intimidator' Coupe model was initiated by General Motors and Earnhardt to honor the seven-time champion and the winningest nameplate in the history of NASCAR's Winston Cup series. It was built as a one-year-only model in limited numbers making it a rare favorite among collectors and motor sport enthusiasts. This rare, low mileage example will be offered without reserve along with hundreds of rare and unique collector vehicles at the auction event, the largest of its kind in Canada.

 

