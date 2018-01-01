Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It was expected, but now it's been confirmed. Like the Colorado model in the Chevrolet lineup, the ZR2 version of the full-size Silverado will also get a Bison version. The Bison version is expected to join the lineup this summer.

Chevrolet’s confirmation came with a short video showing snippets of what the model will look like. In fact, we already have a good idea of its look, but it's mainly the visual add-ons for this variant that are new. A clue is given with the AEV references and logos that appear here and there in the video.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, rear
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, rear

And what is AEV? It refers to American Expedition Vehicles, a company based in Montana and operating since 1997. AEV specializes in the manufacture and distribution of parts and accessories for any vehicle that is designed to go off the beaten path.

That's the very definition of this upcoming Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison.

The automaker didn't share any technical data about its model. Of course, we can guess that it will get the same engine as the regular ZR2 version (6.2L V8), but we'll have to be patient to find out what modifications will give it an edge once it hits the bush.

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, wheel
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, wheel

What the video teases is part of the vehicle's underbody, skid plates, logos, the model's visual signature, you get the idea. The Silverado ZR2 Bison will be fully unveiled a little later and that's when we'll know everything about it.

Stay tuned.

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, front
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, front
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, badging
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, badging

You May Also Like

Chevrolet Debuts ZR2 Version of its 2022 Silverado

Chevrolet Debuts ZR2 Version of its 2022 Silverado

Chevrolet has rolled out the new ZR2 version of its Silverado pickup yesterday. If the approach is as convincing as with Chevy’s Colorado model, it's promisi...

Chevrolet Confirms a Silverado ZR2 Is Coming

Chevrolet Confirms a Silverado ZR2 Is Coming

Chevrolet has confirmed that a ZR2 version is in the works for its Silverado pickup, possibly as soon as 2022. The off-road package, which has quite a name f...

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America

Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America

The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor will be sold in North America. The news was confirmed Monday night by Ford's top boss, Jim Farley, ahead of the model’...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A Movie Based on the Gran Turismo Video Game ...
Article
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz Is Merging Two Coupe Models to ...
Article
The modified Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra Cup: A Tremendous Formula 1 Sho...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to Stalled Vehicles on the Highway
Video of Accident Shows What ...
Video
Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 