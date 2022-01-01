Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Teaser image confirms Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 for 2024

The ZR2 designation is multiplying within the Chevrolet lineup. First introduced with the Colorado pickup, variants carrying that badge have been focused on delivering true off-road capability.

In recent months we saw a ZR2 version launch for the full-size Silverado pickup. Now, Chevrolet has confirmed that as part of its coming update of the HD variant, an ultra rugged ZR2 version will debut as well.

Confirmation came via a teaser the automaker shared showing a front grille with a red bowtie and a prominent ZR2 logo.

Badging of the ZR2 version of the 2024 Silverado HD
Photo: Chevrolet
Badging of the ZR2 version of the 2024 Silverado HD

Unfortunately, that's all Chevrolet has shared for now. We don't know when the ZR2 version will be fully revealed, but we suspect it will be sometime in 2024. Production of the updated Silverado HD is expected to begin in the second half of 2023, which gives Chevrolet plenty of time to introduce us to the ZR2.

That might happen before the end of the year, for instance at the Los Angeles Auto Show, but it could also make its first appearance at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, an event known for hosting unveilings of large vehicles with off-road capabilities.

What we'll get before then are the technical details of the variant, though when exactly is still anyone’s guess. We can already anticipate a higher ground clearance, Multimatic shocks, skid plates and larger approach and departure angles, as well as locking differentials.

The model will certainly also benefit from the updates and upgrades coming to the regular HD truck; those include several improvements to the interior, including an all-digital layout (13.4-inch and 12.3-inch screens for the multimedia system and instrument cluster).

The 2024 Silverado HD is debuting publicly this week at the Texas State Fair. Information about the HD variant is sure to follow in the following weeks.

