Chevrolet Busts Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison

2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, profile
Photo: Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, profile

To say that off-road versions are in vogue in the world of pickups and SUVs is an understatement. Things continue to get crazier and crazier as as more and more offerings hit the market.

The latest is Chevrolet's Silverado full-size pickup truck. Last year, we were introduced to the ZR2 version of the model and now the Bison variant is making its debut. We've been waiting for it for a while and now here it is.

If you're familiar with the names, that's normal, because these combinations were first introduced with the compact truck in the brand’s lineup. The Bison version of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 has been part of the model roster since 2019.

And as with the Colorado, the Bison version of the Silverado was developed in collaboration with the off-road experts at AEV (American Expedition Vehicles) Group. Of course, the ZR2 Bison version is designed to be the most able off-roader in the range, and it will rest at the top of the hierarchy.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, three-quarters front
Photo: Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, three-quarters front

The Bison model, based on the ZR2 it adds five underbody skid plates and rocker panels. It also replaces the front and rear bumpers with stamped steel units that incorporate step plates and tow hooks at the front. The exercise required a redesign of the components, needless to say.

In addition, 18-inch gloss-black wheels accommodate 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. The new bumpers allow for larger attack and exit angles. Exact figures are not available, but Chevrolet estimates 32.5 degrees in the front and 23.4 degrees in the rear. Ground clearance remains unchanged at 11.2 inches.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, front
Photo: Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, front

In addition to its unique black wheels, this Bison version stands out with its body-colour-matched grille, as well as a matte black panel on the tailgate. Note that the Multi-Flex version of the tailgate is standard. There are also Bison and AEV logos, both inside and out.

Mechanically, like the ZR2 version, the ZR2 Bison is powered exclusively by the company's 6.2L V8, a beast developing 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. The front and rear differentials are electronically locked.

As for the price, we'll have to see about that. The increase is about $7,000 in the U.S. to upgrade from a ZR2 model to a ZR2 Bison, which gives us an idea. In Canada, the Silverado ZR2 is listed at $80,193 on the Chevrolet website.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, interior
Photo: Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, interior
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, rear
Photo: Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison, rear
Photos:Chevrolet
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison pictures
