Chevrolet Confirms a Silverado ZR2 Is Coming

When it comes to off-roading, one of the most impressive packages we've seen in recent years is the one available with Chevrolet Colorado midsize pickup.

After many months of speculation and hints, we now have Chevy’s official word for it that the ZR2 package is coming to the brand’s full-size pickup, the Silverado.

Much of the hints were in the form of camouflaged models seen and photographed in testing in the Detroit area in recent weeks; now we know those were no mirage. The ZR2 Silverado version, expected to slot in above the model’s Trail Boss variant, could show up as early as the 2022 model year.

To confirm the arrival of the variant, Chevrolet shared a video showing a model in action in the mud. Or at least, a small part of the model, namely the wheels and suspension components. At the end, a water jet cleans the ZR2 logo that we see affixed to a white paint finish.

Components of the Silverado ZR2 suspensions system
Photo: Chevrolet
Components of the Silverado ZR2 suspensions system

Obviously, all this just makes for more speculation. It's clear that the ZR2 version of the Silverado will be inspired by what was done with the Colorado model. Remember that the Colorado's configuration is designed for off-road driving, especially with the incredible Multimatic DSSV shocks that really work wonders off the beaten path. We can also expect oversized tires, higher ground clearance and plenty of underbody skid plates, among other things. There will certainly be changes to the differentials as well.

The camo test models seen here and there have also given some clues. The front bumper, in particular, seems to be raised at the ends to allow more clearance around the tires. Mechanically, it's unclear whether the Silverado ZR2 will benefit from any mechanical improvements to provide an alternative to the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX, but anything is possible.

Chevrolet promises that we'll have more information this fall about this version. It says so right there in the video.

