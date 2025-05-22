Chevrolet Unveils 2026 Silverado EV Trail Boss

When Chevrolet launched its electric Silverado EV pickup, we knew certain versions were on the way. Among the most highly anticipated? The Trail Boss variant, geared towards off-road adventure. Here it is.

The model features a suspension better suited for off-road driving, with larger, specially designed tires and a front bumper offering a better approach angle—31.6 degrees instead of 21.7 degrees with the regular model. You get the idea.

The model's purpose isn't extreme off-roading, which is left to the ZR2 version (gas-engine only for now), but more moderate excursions over rugged yet passable terrain.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss, in profile | Photo: Chevrolet

The 2026 Silverado EV TrailBoss also boasts red tow hooks, perfect for helping other adventurers out of sticky situations. This version also has increased ground clearance, at 10.04 inches compared to 8.9 inches for regular models. In total, the truck sits two inches higher, thanks in part to 35-inch all-terrain tires on 18-inch wheels.

Inside, the presentation is the same as other models, but this trim offers a few differences, such as switches for custom lighting and accessories that can be added to the model.

The Silverado EV TrailBoss also features a low-speed Terrain drive mode. This allows for greater steering of the rear wheels, which increases maneuverability on trails and in tight spaces.

The model also offers the “CrabWalk” function from GMC's electric products. It's called Sidewinder at Chevrolet, but it essentially allows the same type of diagonal movement, still at low speeds.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss, from above | Photo: Chevrolet

For power, there are two battery options, one offering extended range. Chevrolet mentions 410 miles and 478 miles of range, which translates to 660 and 769 km, respectively. With the first setup, output is 625 hp and 765 lb-ft of torque; with the second, 725 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque.

The Trail Boss will debut this summer. We'll have to wait a bit longer for pricing in Canada. US pricing is announced at $72,095 and $88,695.

More details to come.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss, on the trail | Photo: Chevrolet

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss, three-quarters rear | Photo: Chevrolet

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss, front | Photo: Chevrolet

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss | Photo: Chevrolet

2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss, badging | Photo: Chevrolet