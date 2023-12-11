A few days ago, the last Chrysler 300C, painted in Velvet Red, rolled off the production line at Stellantis’ plant in Brampton, Ontario. The moment symbolized the end of an era for the Chrysler 300, a series that began in 1955 and was revived in 2005.

A heritage of luxury and performance

The Chrysler 300 has always embodied American luxury combined with bold design. The 300C model, in particular, has been a pillar of the brand’s lineup, bringing significant innovations over the years. Its 1957 version, with its 392-cu in, 375-hp HEMI engine, marked a turning point in the history of automotive performance.

The 2023 model

This latest edition of the Chrysler 300C pays tribute to its predecessors with a 6.4L HEMI engine developing 485 hp, whilst featuring a healthy dose of modern technology. This model is capable of impressive acceleration, going from zero to 97 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.

In addition to its impressive performance, the 2023 300C boasts high-performance features such as Brembo brakes and an actively damped suspension. The exterior design is embellished with the addition of 300C tricolour badges and black chrome accents, while the interior receives black Laguna leather.

The very last Chrysler 300C to be produced at Stellantis' Brampton plant Photo: Chrysler

A limited production run

Production of this special last edition was limited, with only 2,000 units available in the U.S. and 200 in Canada. Reservations maxed out up within just 12 hours of the car's announcement.

End of an era for Chrysler as it prepares for an electric future

The end of production of the Chrysler 300C marks not only the conclusion of a historic chapter for Chrysler, but also a transition to a more sustainable future. We know that Stellantis is now focusing on the production of electric vehicles, and Chrysler is aiming to launch its first electric model in 2025.