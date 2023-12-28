Dodge Builds its Last Gas-Engine Challenger

As 2023 draws to a close, it's truly the end of an era for the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. Production of the two iconic models has come to an end at the Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ontario.

A few weeks ago, the last Chrysler 300 was built, so it’s a real turning of the page on the U.S. automotive scene.

We can expect some of the nameplates to return, of course. In the case of the Challenger/Charger duo, we already know there’s an electric Charger coming, along with a variant using a 6-cylinder engine.

Either way, it's all over for V8 engines and what they represent. Some will rejoice, others will mourn the moment; that's the nature of things.

The modern Challenger, which took up the spirit of the original model sold from 1970 to 1974, enjoyed an astonishing second career. Launched in 2008, it was to be supposed to be produced for only a few years, but that run ended up lasting for 15 years.

The original Charger made its debut in 1966, but its heyday was from 1968 to 1970. When Dodge brought back the nameplate in 2006, it was to serve a sedan, unlike the original coupe.

A 2023 Dodge Challeger SRT Demon 170, on the track Photo: Dodge

The last Dodge Challenger to leave the factory was an SRT Demon 170, the last model in a series of special editions in the “Last Call” series, designed to celebrate the end of the current Challenger and Charger models. This last variant is equipped with a thundering 6.2L supercharged V8 engine developing 1025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque when E85 fuel is used.

Dodge confirmed to Motor Authority that it has indeed built the 3,300 Demon 170 versions it intends to market. We can expect to see some of them appear at auctions over the next few years.