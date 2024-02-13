• Chrysler unveils the Halcyon electric concept/design study.

A little over a year ago, when thinking about Chrysler's electric future, there was the Airflow concept, and that was it. That design study was conceived to showcase the brand's design future.

We can say goodbye to the Airflow - it has just been replaced by the Halcyon concept, now officially the model pointing the way to Chrysler’s long-term vision for its products. But while the vehicle has more futuristic lines, it's further away from production than the Airflow concept was. Which is a little perplexing.

Chrysler Halcyon concept unveiled Photo: Chrysler

In any case, we likely won't see a production version of the Halcyon. The proportions of this study are typically those of prototypes whose purpose is to provide stylistic direction, not to foreshadow a future model.

The good news is that this is a car, not an SUV.

In terms of design, we'll leave you to admire the futuristic lines of the Halcyon. Most striking are the immense openings created by the doors that open in opposite directions... and slope slightly upwards, like butterfly doors.

Chrysler Halcyon inside view Photo: Chrysler

On board, the layout is very uncluttered, to the point of featuring only a steering wheel and a huge screen set vertically and tilted at 45 degrees. It’s evident that screen can recline, and that it includes touch-sensitive buttons for gear selection.

Chrysler Halcyon concept seats Photo: Chrysler

At the rear, the seats can retract into the cargo area. Chrysler talks about its future approach to the Stow 'n Go system, which has set the standard for the brand's minivans.

And of course, technology is at the forefront, with a biometric recognition system to welcome users.

Exterior design of the Chrysler Halcyon concept Photo: Chrysler

No information is available on the powertrain, but Chrysler talks of an 800-volt architecture. The concept incorporates lithium-sulfur batteries, which reduce the carbon footprint by 60 percent compared with today's most efficient batteries.

Finally, the interior of this study contains 95-percent sustainable materials, including Chrysler logos made from recycled compact discs.

Nest step for Chrysler is to present something that will actually preview an actual future production model. Chrysler, needless to say, needs new products.

The all-new Chrysler Halcyon concept Photo: Chrysler

The rear of the Chrysler Halcyon concept car Photo: Chrysler

Presentation of the Chrysler Halcyon concept Photo: Chrysler