• Genesis introduced the Magma project that will see it expand its reach into the world of high-performance EVs.

New York, NY - From the time it evolved from being a luxury sedan under the Hyundai banner to a brand in its own right, Genesis’ trajectory has been one of moving gradually but steadily away from being just a maker of luxury sedans. The cars were joined by SUVs, and then by electric cars and SUVs.

This week the automaker’s biggest wigs were on hand at Genesis House in New York to present the next chapter in that expansion. The occasion was the official introduction of the Magma project, which will lead to a roster of high-performance EVs.

Think Hyundai’s N performance line, only more, more and then some more. The first model that will launch – and Genesis was very very clear that will happen quite soon – is the GV60 Magma. Technically still a concept, this variation on the theme of the GV60 small electric SUV is evidently close to production-ready.

Head Genesis designer Luc Donckerwolke spoke of a desire by the brand to expand its presence on the market with models that appeal more to the emotional side of things, and the first examples of what the Magma models will be like certainly point in that direction. At the same time, the Genesis credo of Athletic Elegance remains, so the experience of driving a Magma Orange-painted EV should not be an unsettling experience for those familiar with the Genesis brand.

There were no technical details forthcoming regarding the GV60 Magma or the other models shown on this occasion. That will be for another day. This was about making a splash with the Magma sub-label and the hot Magma Orange colour the vehicles being shown are decked in. Those other models – concepts actually, and some more confirmed for production than others – were the G80 Magma Special, the GV80 Magma concept and the XGran Berlinetta concept.

The new concept de Genesis GV60 Magma Photo: D.Boshouwers

Genesis GV60 Magma concept

First out of the gate for the Magma sub-brand will be the hopped up version of the GV60 small EV. Most obvious changes include the rear diffuser, wing and wheel arches pushed wider out, under which sit 21-inch wheels (with new designs) along with aerodynamic discs. The redesigned front end features new fender vents for cooling all that magma bubbling beneath the shell.

That wider stance along with a more road-hugging chassis are meant to maintain stability and handling abilities with what will certainly be substantial increases in power and performance capabilities.

Summarized Donckerwolke, “The GV60 Magma Concept will deliver ample power, instilling customers with the confidence to drive with pure excitement and exhilaration.”

There was no definite date when the GV60 Magma might start delivering all of that, but given how much Genesis representatives emphasized how far along its development is, we can expect a debut for the production model quite soon.

Unveiling of the Genesis GV80 Magma concept Photo: D.Boshouwers

The others

The other Magma concepts on display included the GV80 Coupe, first unveiled as a concept in conjunction with last year’s New York show, and the model that debuted the Magma Orange finish.

Exterior design of the Genesis G80 Magma Special Photo: D.Boshouwers

Then we had the G80 Magma Special, another model that looks fairly close to production-ready. Obviously this sedan is based on the brand’s G80, but it has been enhanced to deliver superior performance. Sadly, this model is not earmarked for North America, nor in Europe for that matter – Genesis plans to market it only in the Middle East.

Genesis X Gran Berlinetta concept Photo: D.Boshouwers

Also on hand was the X Gran Berlinetta concept, a flashy design study that is not likely to become a production-model reality but does get attention wherever it goes. It was first introduced in Barcelona, Spain late in 2023.

One final note we’d be remiss in overlooking, was the presence at the launch event of racing legend Jacky Ickx, newly minted Genesis Brand Partner and who be tasked with lending his expertise to the Magma project.

The Magma models, as well as the Genesis Neolun concept SUV presented at the same time, will be on display at this week’s New York Auto Show, which opens to the public on Friday March 29.