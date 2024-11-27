Ever since Chrysler launched the Pacifica minivan, there’s been talk of a possible all-electric version of the model. The Pacifica is already available in plug-in hybrid configuration, so there's only one step to take to get there. But that step is rarely straightforward, of course.

Green Car Reports indicates that Chrysler is moving ahead with its plans, and that the future electric minivan will carry the Pacifica name.

Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell reportedly confirmed to the outlet at the Los Angeles Auto Show that a future electric version of the company's minivan would bear the Pacifica name.

Details are scarce

When can we expect the model? That's where things get a little murkier. The executive said the current version of the Pacifica is getting a redesign in 2026. We can expect the electric variant to be based on that new version.

The Chrysler Halcyon concept, at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show | Photo: D.Boshouwers

In fact, the styling of the electric version will be inspired by the Halcyon, unveiled earlier this year. Although that concept is a sedan, it gives an idea of the styling that an all-electric Pacifica could take as it follows in the footsteps of the revised gas-powered model.

Is it fair to wonder if Chrysler shouldn’t act more quickly? At the moment, all-electric solutions with three rows of seats are still rare on the market, but that could change over the next 24 to 36 months. Already, we know the electric Pacifica will have a rival on the market with the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which is about to make its debut.

Pricing will also be a major factor in the model's chances of success. What we're seeing so far with certain products is not reassuring. Volkswagen's ID. Buzz is priced at around $80,000 in Canada, while a model like the Jeep Wagoneer S will retail for around $90,000 at launch. An electric Chrysler Pacifica at this price would be doomed to failure.

We'll have to see what the company's plans are for the model. Things are moving fast in the EV segments, which means a lot can change in the next 24 to 36 months.