• Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON – Ever since Lee Iacocca moseyed on over from Ford at the tail end of the 1970s, Chrysler has been, if not synonymous with the minivan, intimately associated with the format. The Chrysler Town & Country, Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager all hold places of honour in the minivan museum, speaking figuratively.

By the time the sixth- and current-generation Chrysler minivan arrived in 2017, the segment wasn’t a particularly hot one, but it was hanging in there in a market turning quickly to SUVs. It arrived featuring certain innovations, such as the segment’s very first plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

A decade later, the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica is fundamentally the same vehicle. Stellantis has made much of the refresh given its minivan, but aside from an updated front end, the Pacifica is only mildly different than it was a year ago.

Its fight to find an audience is also complicated by the absence of a hybrid option, available in competing models like the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival. The Pacifica can be had exclusively with a naturally aspirated V6 dating back to 2010.

The newer, more electrified models are on the way, for sure. The Chrysler portfolio will be expanding. But for now, the venerable Pacifica hangs in there with the benefit for 2027 of updated styling and another interesting quality: reduced pricing.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

There’s one more factor to consider: the Pacifica is Made in Canada, assembled at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, where more than 16.6 million Chrysler minivans have been produced since 1983. Whether that fact actually sways that many Canadian buyers is debatable, but in the current context of tariffs and 51st-state talk, it certainly can’t hurt.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2027 Chrysler Pacifica – What’s new?

The 2027 Pacifica’s biggest new physical feature is a transformed front fascia. To really over-simplify, Chrysler has taken the minivan and given it a new front end inspired by a sleek concept, the Halcyon, revealed back in 2024. Does it work? Kind of, yeah. It’s not freakish anyways.

The changes are subtler in back. The new Chrysler emblem gets a full-width lightbar framing it, but otherwise, a hatch is a hatch is a hatch, as someone may have once said.

There’s some variety with the wheel designs, one of the easier – and only – ways to really spruce up the look of one’s minivan. Ditto for the wheel size, which range from 17 to 20 inches. (The smallest option would likely make the wheel look kind of lost in the healthy-sized wheel arches, to be honest.)

Exterior colour options include Bright White, Hydro Blue Pearl and the new-for-2027 Olive Green, along with the more expensive Red Hot Pearl and Diamond Black Crystal Pearl.

Otherwise, there are upgrades with the driver-assistance technology sees key quality-of-life upgrades. More on that below.

A note about the entry-level Grand Caravan: It carries over virtually unchanged, preserving its pre-facelift exterior since 2017, except for adopting Chrysler’s new wing logo on the steering wheel and wheel centre caps.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the Chrysler Pacifica - 7.5/10

Inspired by the Halcyon concept, the front end features vertical two-section LED headlight clusters that blend into black trim panels. A prominent illuminated LED lightbar spanning the width and neatly frames the brand's newly illuminated Wing badge sitting centre. Lower down, a sportier, open-mouth bumper with Piano Key lighting signatures helps the Pacifica put on a more modern and confident face.

In an approach that differs quite strikingly from Kia’s Carnival, most notably, the Pacifica doesn’t try to hide its minivan format. The new front may be new, but otherwise the vehicle still comes in the classic minivan shape. The wheel choice can be used to create a little more pizzazz, as do extras like the brushed aluminum-like accents on the range-topping Pinnacle trim. An optional blacked-out "S" appearance package is also available on Select and Limited trims to replace exterior chrome with dark accents.

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

Interior of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica - 8.0/10

The appropriate way to step inside the Pacifica is to sing Let’s do the Time Warp, Again!” as you go. The Pacifica’s cabin feels in some ways like a trip back in time. The dashboard? Pretty much the same as when the model debuted. We find a gauge cluster with a small 7-inch driver information display flanked by two analog dials, a bit jarring when you consider the digital cockpits now offered by competitors.

To the right, there’s Chrysler’s 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen in the middle of the dash, which is functional and intuitive, and we were glad to note the retention of physical buttons for climate and audio controls. But other Stellantis models have seen more expansive and modern display setups introduced into them recently. Not here.

Material quality is a mixed bag. Base models feature hard plastics and basic finishes, while the top-spec Pinnacle trim does come across as more premium with a new Blue Agave Nappa leather upholstery featuring unique Parquet quilted stitching, copper piping and dark navy trim accents. Standard models make do with durable black leatherette.

Here’s another thing Chrysler didn’t mess with, and no surprise here: the cabin is as spacious, versatile and functional as it was before. There’s comfortable seating for 7 or 8, depending on configuration. And storage cubbies abound, down to dedicated front door pockets to hold umbrellas.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Rear passengers can enjoy an optional dual-screen Amazon Fire TV entertainment system, while parents can keep tabs on the young ‘uns using the FamCam interior ceiling camera.

Of course, Chrysler’s well-regarded Stow 'n Go seating are here, so users can, in mere seconds, fold down both the second- and third-row seats completely flat and hide them away in under-floor storage spaces.

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

Those storage spaces can be used for, well, storage when not harbouring the seats. Total cargo capacity behind the first, second, and third rows measures 915 litres, 2,481 litres, and 3,979 litres respectively (in which case you can slide a flat 4x8 sheet of drywall or plywood in there).

Note that the plush Pinnacle trim swaps the second-row Stow 'n Go seats for thicker, non-stowable luxury captain's chairs.

Technology in the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica - 7.0/10

Some updates here. A turn-signal-activated blind-spot view now displays camera feeds directly on the central infotainment screen. Additionally, the forward park assist system automatically activates the front camera when sensing objects at low speeds, preventing accidental bumper scuffs in tight parking spaces.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica - 7.0/10

When Stellantis introduced the plug-in hybrid Pacifica in 2017, it represented real progress toward modernization. The hybrid setup proved a popular choice among suburban commuters, even if it suffered from a poor reliability reputation. However, following shifts in regulatory environments and falling take-rates, Chrysler pulled the plug on the plug-in hybrid option.

For 2027, every Pacifica (and Grand Caravan) thus relies solely on the ubiquitous, naturally aspirated 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. That motor was introduced in June 2010 and remains largely unchanged. That said, output stands at an adequate 287 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, routed through a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Front-wheel drive comes standard on lower trims, while an intelligent all-wheel-drive (AWD) system is available as an option on Select and Limited models and comes standard on the top-tier Pinnacle.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica - 7.5/10

We drove the new Pacifica on a varied route, though without families in tow. Meaning the true test of its worth will come in real-world use. But we can say that on the road, the Pacifica is as easygoing a companion as it was before.

Visibility is excellent on all sides, especially for the driver with that big front glass and a lack of obstacles or a long hood. Handling is predictable and well-composed, steering precision is acceptable, and acoustic glass keeps cabin wind noise remarkably low.

However, off-the-line acceleration lacks the instant punch that an electric motor would provide, and the 9-speed transmission frequently hunts for gears. And while braking is solid and even-keeled, you do feel the weight of the vehicle at times and need to account for a longer braking distance than with a smaller, lighter vehicle.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Fuel economy

In terms of efficiency, fuel economy is average for a large gas-powered vehicle.

The front-wheel-drive model consumes roughly 12.4L/100 km in the city, 8.4L/100 km on the highway, and 10.6L/100 km combined.

The heavier AWD model consumes 14.1L/100 km city, 9.4L/100 km highway, and 12.0L/100 km combined.

While these figures match non-hybrid V6 rivals like the Honda Odyssey, they trail far behind hybrid-powered competitors like the Toyota Sienna.

Where the Pacifica pulls ahead of every rival is utility: it boasts a best-in-class towing capacity of 1,633 kg (3,600 lb) when properly equipped.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2027 Chrysler Pacifica & Grand Caravan – Pricing in Canada

In an unprecedented move for a refreshed model, Chrysler has implemented significant price cuts across nearly the entire lineup for 2027, reducing Canadian prices by $4,200 to $7,200 compared to 2026 models.

The Canadian entry point remains the Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT, starting at an MSRP of $49,995. While keeping a price under $50,000 is a key marketing milestone, it remains nearly $5,000 pricier than base Korean competitors like the Kia Carnival.

Moving up to the official Pacifica range, three distinct trim levels are available:

• Select (FWD): Starts at $52,995 (a $4,200 price drop). Adding all-wheel drive costs $5,000, bringing the total to $57,995, making it the most affordable all-wheel-drive minivan available in Canada. An S appearance package can be added for $1,295.

• Limited (AWD): Starts at $63,995 (or $58,995 for FWD), reflecting a substantial $7,200 price reduction. The S appearance package on this trim costs $595.

• Pinnacle (AWD): The range-topping luxury model tops out at $72,995, down $7,200 from the previous year.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica arrives with a pretty new face, but with a 10-year-old platform and an aging powertrain, the small changes it gets can’t quite mask the fact that it’s due for a substantial overhaul. The lack of a hybrid option is another sticking point.

That said, the minivan continues to be as easy and practical and winsome as ever, and the significant price drop it gets for 2027 helps the argument in its favour.

Competitors of the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica

Honda Odyssey

Kia Carnival

Toyota Sienna

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: Chrysler

| Photo: D.Boshouwers